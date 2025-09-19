Apple's iPhone 17 Goes to the Movies

When you need to get that perfect shot

by David Gianatasio September 19, 2025 7:00 am 1 min Read

Avast ye! Here’s an iPhone campaign that’s all about screen time.

In the :60 below, we learn that filmmakers seeking to capture shots of pirates tumbling from the mizzenmast amid fiery battles should keep the handset in their scabbards.

Apple Marcom and director Seb Edwards play up the unit’s cinematic capabilities in a range of BTS setups ranging from adventure flicks and stormy-weather docs to goofy sci-fi epics.

Connie Francis’ “Come Rain or Come Shine” provides the jaunty soundtrack, and the work packs an impressive array of imagery and product attributes into its run-time.

To be clear, this spot wasn’t actually “Shot on iPhone.” Still, you get the idea.

The appealing approach feels in sync with recent efforts from the tech titan. Obviously, Apple has all the money on Earth to create great-looking ads that get the message right. And the tech titan rarely disappoints.

It’s shown great range of late, with spots running the gamut from a day in the life of Dua Lipa to a throwback video-game western and this meditation on helping folks with Parkinson’s.