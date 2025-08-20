iPhone Helps Reframe Life for Folks With Parkinson's

Action Mode goes on full display

by David Gianatasio August 20, 2025

Apple long ago mastered the art of presenting product demos with deep emotional resonance and tying such messages to the ebb and flow of daily life.

Its latest iPhone campaign, backing Action Mode, feels especially on point, with a 5-minute film weaving stories of four people struggling with Parkinson’s.

Directed by Renato Amoroso, the spot opens on Brett Harvey, a U.K. filmmaker diagnosed at age 37.

We watch him stroll along the Cornwall coast, his personal isolation reflected in the bleak landscape. But thanks to iPhone, he can film his young son’s first bike ride. The tech helps his creativity soar to new heights.

Also appearing: Ellen Victoria, who captures a marriage proposal from her partner Renata; and a mother and daughter, both with Parkinson’s, who employ Apple tech to celebrate the former’s 94th birthday.

TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM helped develop the initiative.