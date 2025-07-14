Apple Tells Mexican Stories in a Throwback Video Game Western

The latest adventure from TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM

by Amy Corr July 14, 2025

Apple Mexico’s latest “Shot on iPhone” film, “El Lazo de Petra,” tells traditional Mexican stories as a combination Western and video game adventure. It’s especially nostalgic if pixelated games hold a special place in your heart.

The 10-minute video from TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM and director Gigi Saul Guerrero mixes live action and pixel art. A grandma tells her granddaughter the story of a strong Mexican woman who defeated traditional Mexican legends like La Llorona (played by Saul Guerrero), El Coco (The Boogeyman) and the Chaneques (Aztec goblins).

Our heroine Petra might be closer than we realize—and so is a next-gen heroine:

“El Lazo de Petra” follows last year’s “¡Suerte!” and 2023’s “Huracán Ramírez & La Piñata Enchilada.” The agency collabed with Mexican indie gaming studio Halberd Studios. A BTS video can be viewed below:

The campaign will run on digital, TV, streaming platforms, social media, and OOH advertising.

CREDITS

Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM

Director: Long Form Film – Gigi Saul Guerrero; BTS – José María Lupercio

Production Company: Landia

Post-Production Company: Pariah

Editing: Exile

Sound Design: Barking Owl

Director of Photography: Alexis Zabé

Music: Soundtrack by Carl Thiel; Special track by Irany

Halberd Studios – Mexican indie gaming development studio