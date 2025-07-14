Apple Tells Mexican Stories in a Throwback Video Game Western
The latest adventure from TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM
Apple Mexico’s latest “Shot on iPhone” film, “El Lazo de Petra,” tells traditional Mexican stories as a combination Western and video game adventure. It’s especially nostalgic if pixelated games hold a special place in your heart.
The 10-minute video from TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM and director Gigi Saul Guerrero mixes live action and pixel art. A grandma tells her granddaughter the story of a strong Mexican woman who defeated traditional Mexican legends like La Llorona (played by Saul Guerrero), El Coco (The Boogeyman) and the Chaneques (Aztec goblins).
Our heroine Petra might be closer than we realize—and so is a next-gen heroine:
“El Lazo de Petra” follows last year’s “¡Suerte!” and 2023’s “Huracán Ramírez & La Piñata Enchilada.” The agency collabed with Mexican indie gaming studio Halberd Studios. A BTS video can be viewed below:
The campaign will run on digital, TV, streaming platforms, social media, and OOH advertising.
CREDITS
Agency: TBWA\Media Arts Lab LATAM
Director: Long Form Film – Gigi Saul Guerrero; BTS – José María Lupercio
Production Company: Landia
Post-Production Company: Pariah
Editing: Exile
Sound Design: Barking Owl
Director of Photography: Alexis Zabé
Music: Soundtrack by Carl Thiel; Special track by Irany
Halberd Studios – Mexican indie gaming development studio