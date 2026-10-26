Sarah Michelle Gellar Spoofs 'Scream' for Angry Orchard—and More Great Spooky Season Spots

Our second helping of Halloween horrors, with Custom Ink, Hay Day and Bluebella's scary-sexy nightmare starring Sophia Hadjipantelli

by Ads of the World October 26, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here’s a selection of awesome All Hallows commercials, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Angry Orchard, ‘Mystery Caller’ featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who met a grim end as Cici Cooper in Scream 2, plays herself as Ghostface rings again in a playful spot from Angry Orchard. The occasion: the cider maker’s Scream-themed Thriller Pack, with flavors like Headless Pumpkin and Mystery Caller. Let it go to voicemail, Sarah. Read More

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Custom Ink, ‘Undead Acres’

Agency: Mekanism

What do monsters dress up as for Halloween? Us, apparently. Custom Ink’s AI-generated “Undead Acres” visits a crumbling suburb where zombies, vampires, witches and Frankenstein’s monsters cosplay as their favorite humans, decked out in personalized merch. Think wine-mom sippy-cup mugs and a Karen tracksuit demanding to speak to the manager. Turns out even the living dead want to express themselves. Spooky? Sure. Relatable? Frighteningly. Read More

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Hay Day, ‘Haunted Farms’

Agency: Forsman & Bodenfors

Can ghosts play mobile games? Hay Day decided to find out. The cozy farming title sent Most Haunted’s Yvette Fielding to Cogges Manor Farm in Oxfordshire, reputedly one of Britain’s most haunted spots, to hold a séance. What she uncovered shaped the game’s new Halloween character, the Red Revenant. The film plays like a ghost-hunting doc, not an ad. Even the dead need to unwind. Read More

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State Farm, ‘This Is a Halloween Nightmare!’

Agency: Highdive

In State Farm’s latest Halloween spot, a homeowner surveys a house crushed by a fallen tree and accidentally summons a cloaked creature of the night. Realizing it’s just property damage, the ghoul makes them sing the brand’s famous jingle instead, and a helpful agent shows up. Spooky? Barely. Neighborly? Definitely. Read More

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Govee, Turn Up the Spooky

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having a busy Halloween. The Buffy star, who knows a thing or two about slaying, fronts Govee’s “Turn Up the Spooky. Slay Halloween.” The brand’s outdoor lights turn an ordinary house into a moody, cinematic haunt. Sarah’s pro tip: Spotlight one feature, like the roofline or a tree, and leave the rest in shadow. Less is more, even for vampire slayers. Read More

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Bluebella, ‘No Place Like Home’

Agency: Riff Raff Films

There’s no place like home, unless home turns into a horror movie. Lingerie brand Bluebella gets dark and surreal for Halloween with a fever-dream starring Sophia Hadjipantelli, whose familiar surroundings morph into a shadowy, seductive hellscape. Borrowing from classic terror trailers, it flips the genre’s habit of punishing confident women, casting her as the one in control. She’s not a scream queen—she’s more like a scream boss. Read More

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Related: e.l.f.’s ‘Magical Sisters,’ Bill Murray’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Riff and More Halloween Highlights