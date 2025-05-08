Olivier Aumard of BETC Paris on Shepherding Ideas of All Shapes and Sizes

Plus: His work for Lacoste and almost becoming a journalist

by Amy Corr May 8, 2025 5:00 am 4 min read Share:

Olivier Aumard | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Olivier Aumard is ECD of BETC Paris. For the past five years at the agency, Olivier worked on various accounts as a copywriter and then took over creative direction on Bouygues Telecom and Lacoste.

We spent two minutes with Olivier to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Olivier, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the suburbs of Paris and now I live in the 18th District.

How you first realized you were creative.

In high school, I suppose. The only thing I wanted to do was make my friends laugh. So, every day, I would come up with jokes, situations and surprises, even when there was nothing to work with.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

I am a big fan of Juan Cabral’s work. Sony’s bouncing balls, Cadbury’s “Gorilla,” everything he has done is an inspiration. The way he manages to always find impactful territory blew my mind many times.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

The day I decided not to become a journalist. Throughout my studies, this was my goal. But I realized that I didn’t love the job enough. I realized that I wanted to play with words in a more fun way.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Renaud. I started listening to him in high school.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Even though I’ve read it before, every month I reread some pages: Sick in the Head by Judd Apatow. It’s a collection of interviews about life and comedy with some of the funniest people in the world. I always find a way to use it in my day-to-day life.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Lacoste’s “Crocodile Inside”

A recent project you’re proud of.

Society x Reporters Without Borders—”The Freedom Edition”

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

I already spoke about Juan Cabral. And to stick with Argentinian creatives, I would say Carlos Bayala. He gave me the sensation that advertising could be more than just advertising. Some of his best work includes:

Nike—”Angry Chicken”

Play



Nike—”Before”

Play



Duenos Banco—”Hipotecario”

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

The work that Laurie Howell and Toby Treyer-Evans did on Under Armour and The New York Times. I love the strategic thinking and strong creative execution in every project.

Your main strength as a creative person.

I keep questioning the idea throughout the entire process, right up until the last moment.

Your biggest weakness.

Impatience. I am working on it.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

During my studies, I crossed paths with Franck Annese. I started an internship at SoFoot magazine, we became friends, and we are still working together through his production company.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

I am working with a lot of junior teams. I think one of the clues is to be honest with them. As a creative you need clarity and to respect ideas whether small or large.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d be working as a writer for a TV show. I spent two years doing this for Canal+ and loved it.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.