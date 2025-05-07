Venus, Novak, Niney 'Play With Icons' for Lacoste

Star power is always in fashion

by David Gianatasio May 7, 2025

In BETC Paris’ latest effort for Lacoste, less is much, much more.

Venus Williams, Novak Djokovic, Pierre Niney, Wang Yibo and Adele Exarchopoulos star in a supremely stylized global campaign. Its “Play With Icons” theme does double duty, referring to both the celebs and Lacoste fashions on display.

While not minimalist exactly, the creative feels carefully measured, meting out whimsical images and ideas.

“We imagined a series of tableaus where ‘Play With Icons’ would take on an epic, fashion-forward, and offbeat dimension, embodied by incredible champions, actors and singers who joined in the game,” says agency ACD Agnès Cavard.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell, set designer Poppy Bartlett, stylist Imruh Asha and composer Emile Sornin helped develop the approach.

Here, the stars don’t overwhelm the message or seem shoehorned into silly scenarios. Rather, form fits function. Each set-up feels unforced but novel enough to hold viewers’ attention.

Ultimately, the vibe’s about cute colors, pleasant surprises and comfort. Surely a wise approach for any sportswear brand.

OOH, press and digital elements are also in the mix.