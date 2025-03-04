You'll Glide Through a Minty Sky With Original Source

Our weekly roundup of international creativity

March 4, 2025

Below, we explore some great work that broke across the globe in recent weeks

Original Source, ‘Nature Hits Different’

Agency: Fold7

The moment a man flips the cap and inhales the 100 percent natural fragrance, he’s transported into a sensory adventure. He rides zesty lemon rollercoasters, dives into a coconut ocean and soars through an icy ravine in a mint-leaf wing-suit. The mundane shower vanishes, replaced by an exhilarating, energizing experience. Finally, he lands in his office chair—supercharged, refreshed and ready to take on the day.

Chicken Licken, ‘Boneless Bites of Soul’

Agency: Joe Public

There is a small percentage of the population who are largely ignored and often ridiculed by society—those fearful of bones. This humorous (or humerus) premise is the springboard for Chicken Licken’s SoulBites campaign. These boneless morsels are the ultimate meal for those afraid of bones—and everyone else.

Hypo Bleach, ‘Don’t Show Love’

Agency: Noah’s Ark Creative

When the germ “Don” convenes his underlings to celebrate the unstoppable expansion of his growing empire, everything seems to be going according to plan. His kingdom of filth is thriving, and resistance appears futile—until a different kind of family launches an unexpected counterattack.