VanMoof's New Bicycle Rides on the Wind, and More Great Global Campaigns
Repping Spain, Iraq, India and the Netherlands
Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.
VanMoof, ‘Ride Like No Other’
Agency: 100%
To launch the sleek new S6 Series, the brand created a playful, sky-high film in which its Electric Blue S6 quite literally drops from the clouds into a gridlocked city. Shot in Tbilisi and directed by Folkert Verdoorn, the film captures the joy of the ride.
CaixaBank, ‘Uncovering Cyber Fraud’
Agency: Caldas Naya
CaixaBank’s new comedic true-crime social media miniseries turns customers into cybersecurity pros. Across six episodes, it dives into common online scams—phishing, vishing, deepfakes, fraudulent purchases and privacy breaches—through real cases and quirky victims. With a sharp-witted investigator leading the way, this light-hearted yet informative campaign helps viewers recognize and avoid dangerous traps.
Midea/Taqeef, ‘Mr. Great Vibes & Gatherings’
Agency: CrazyTown
In Iraq, where family gatherings are central to daily life, Midea introduces a floor-standing AC inspired by the architecture of ancient Babel. It delivers powerful cooling with elegant style and dual-side vents that reach every guest. Launched during Ramadan and named Babel, the unit embodies comfort, tradition and the spirit of togetherness.
HINT, ‘Priya and Vikram’s Love Story Takes Off’
Agencies: Lowe Lintas India, MullenLowe Lintas Group
Vikram Chatwal and model Priya Sachdev’s secret romance and eventual engagement has been the talk of the country for months. But few know about Priya’s father’s bold attempt to intervene. Will his daring plan succeed, or will love defy all odds? Buckle up as this dramatic story unfolds with thrills, drama and an uncertain fate.