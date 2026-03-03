Sky's the Limit for Aussie National Women's Soccer Squad

Plus great work from the Philippines and Singapore

by Ads of the World March 3, 2026

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks.

Football Australia, ‘Til it’s Done’

Agency: Ogilvy Australia

“’Til It’s Done,” the rallying cry of the Australian women’s national football team, returns in a stirring campaign timed to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026. Set to the country’s unofficial national anthem, “Waltzing Matilda,” the film captures the team’s grit and unity, reigniting the spirit that defines them.

Arthaland Una Apartments, ‘Not For Sale’

Agency: Gigil

A man walks into what appears to be a thrift shop where nothing is actually for sale. In fact, it is not even a shop, but a man’s home. The items on display turn out to be the owner’s regrets, painful memories he has been holding onto and unable to let go of. To help him move forward, the visitor takes him on a wacky, Willy Wonka-style tour of Una Apartments, touted as “homes built to last and never to become a regret.”

Singapore Health Promotion Board, ‘Salt Buries True Flavors’

Agency: TBWA\Singapore

Singapore’s most beloved flavors are disappearing. Hidden beneath familiar dishes lies an invisible threat that has slowly buried the authentic tastes of local delights and dulled taste buds over time. Too much salt. With the invisible threat exposed, the campaign offers hope through a retro-inspired film that follows our protagonist as his ancestors stage a playful three-week intervention from beyond.