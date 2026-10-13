Self Expressions: Agency Promos From Around the Globe

Repping Spain, France, Kazakhstan and the U.S. with Callen, La Caseta, LOLA and more

by Ads of the World October 13, 2026 5:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here, we look at the ways some notable agencies pitch themselves to clients and prospective employees. Thanks to Muse sibling Ads of the World for the selections.

Agency: La Caseta

‘Because 20 Years Is Nothing, and It’s Everything.’

Twenty years is several lifetimes in adland. When this agency opened its doors in 2006, nobody was asking AI to write the brief. Platforms came and went, consumer habits turned upside down and the rules got rewritten more than once. Through it all, the shop says one thing held steady: People and emotions give the work meaning. So for its anniversary, it’s telling its story in black and white, a deliberate choice, since trends burn out and monochrome doesn’t. The message is to keep building the future without forgetting what got you there. Twenty years is nothing, it says, and also everything. A bit poetic, sure. But after two decades, they’ve earned it. Read More

Play

Agency: Callen

New Hire Promo

While holding-company players keep trimming headcount, Austin, Texas, indie Callen is going the other way, making nine hires across creative, account leadership and production. The newcomers bring top-shop pedigrees and a shelf full of awards. When the story’s unexpected, the business tends to follow. All nine start immediately, so there’s no time to settle in. Read More

Play

Agency: Mimagie

‘Al!CE’

What if the Alice who fell down the rabbit hole was a broke Brooklyn artist who dreamed her way back to where it all began? That’s the premise of this short made for AI film festivals that uses generative tools as its full image-making language rather than as a gimmick. The recursive story links Oxford in 1862 to present-day Brooklyn. Along the way, it becomes a modern fable about creativity, technology and the grind of breaking into the art world. Visually, it reworks Tenniel’s classic public-domain illustrations. The aim is for the tech to fade into the background, allowing character, performance and mood to shine. Curiouser and curiouser, indeed. Read More

Play

Agency: Umault

‘You Can See My Campaign Movie Trailer’

Quick, name a B2B ad you actually remember. Exactly. Umault, a boutique video shop, takes aim at its own category with a parody styled as a moody, cinematic documentary trailer for a fictional enterprise company. It’s self-aware and amped all the way up, so it pulls you in before you realize you’re watching business-to-business marketing. That’s the whole joke, and the main argument too: Skip the stock shots of whiteboards and use humor and emotion instead, so buyers will remember the brand. Turns out “B2B” doesn’t have to stand for “boring to behold.” Read More

Play

Agency: Seed

‘The Secret Life of a Kazakh Granny’

Move over, Tony Hawk. To launch its new AI production studio, creative agency Seed made a fully AI-generated film about Azheka, a grandma who skates the late-night streets of Almaty and tags walls along the way. The pitch: If AI can put granny on a board, your brand’s ads can show anything, including complex locations, vivid characters and entire worlds that once required big crews and serious budgets. Grind on, grandma. Read More

Play

Agency: LOLA

‘Crazy Ambition – Makes Serious Things Happen’

When you’re going global, why not get the guy who made grunge typography a thing? Madrid’s Lola is expanding into a micro-network spanning Spain, Brazil and the U.S., and David Carson is on hand to help it make some noise. His signature collages, built from each office’s past work and scraps of each city, anchor a new identity. Read More