‘Cousin Walk’ Steps Into the Mainstream and More Cannabis Highlights

Brands like Zig-Zag, Dogwalkers and Vivid wish you a Happy Danksgiving

by T.L. Stanley November 24, 2026 8:00 am 6 min read Share:

These relatives haven’t seen each other for a full year, but the hive mind is still intact. A hand gesture, a furtive glance, and everybody knows what time it is.

Grab your coats, cousins, we’re going for a stroll.

The “cousin walk” is no longer an IYKYK term, spoken only in cannaseur circles to describe an age-old Thanksgiving tradition. It’s now a mainstream phenom, subject of Wall Street Journal stories, viral TikTok posts and water cooler chatter.

And yet it hasn’t lost its cool factor, at least in marketing circles. In fact, the weed industry in 2026 is reclaiming and formalizing “cousin walk,” taking full advantage of its newfound exposure.

For the upcoming Green Wednesday—the day before Thanksgiving and one of the biggest sales days on the cannabis calendar—weed brands and retailers are launching a raft of “cousin walk” swag bags, collectibles and promotions.

The ‘cousin walk’ brand

Dispensaries Sherbinkis in New York and District in Washington D.C., along with brands like Cann, Vivid, Zig-Zag, Dogwalkers and countless others, are using the catch phrase to target both longtime buyers and the cannacurious as they prep for the holiday affectionately dubbed Danksgiving.

“I keep thinking, beer owns tailgating and weed now owns the escape from the holiday dinner,” said Courtney Zalewski, chief brand officer at Embarc. Her fast-growing California dispensary chain has created a cousin walk stash book (you can store your weed in there) with the subtitle, “A Guide to Holiday Diplomacy.”

The cousin walk is a solid marketing hook because “it’s built on something real and isn’t connected to a particular product,” Zalewski said. “It’s about connection and getting a break from the chaos that comes with the holidays. It’s silly, it’s relatable and it offers some emotional space that we can show up for.”

Because “cousin walk” has become part of the lexicon—practically reaching brand status in its own right—it represents another step forward for cannabis as a regulated, maturing industry, according to Kate Miller, co-founder and CEO of Miss Grass, which sells in eight states.

“It’s part of the normalization of cannabis, which is so cool to see,” Miller said. “The cousin walk is included in the conversation as part of the social ritual and cultural moment of Thanksgiving.”

Comedy’s seat at the table

Zig-Zag, the iconic rolling paper company, has launched a full-court press for Green Wednesday. This includes activations at 500 dispensaries nationally, with in-store signs and sampling, plus a Gopuff in-app takeover for the week leading into the holiday, per marketing director Maggie Streng.

The centerpiece of the effort is a short film starring actor-writer-comedian Trevor Wallace from Los Angeles-based agency Bacon & Eggs and director Quinn Wilson. It aims to capture not just the covert getaway to smoke weed but also the quirky and cringe interactions between family members under one roof for Thanksgiving. Easter eggs include shots of parchment paper being ripped, oregano sprinkled on a turkey and candles lit.

“When we were putting together the script, we realized how much comedy there was in the entire day—the uncle who’s still at the kid’s table, grandma who has no idea what’s going on, the cousins winking across the room as a signal,” said Kia Zomorrodi, agency founder. “And we wanted to show what happens on the walk and after it. We kept writing moments that made us go, ‘Oh, that happens in my family, too.’”

The campaign was Zig-Zag’s way of “putting their stamp on the ritual,” using humor to appeal to millennials who may not have grown up with the brand, Zomorrodi said. The video, from its 3-minute cut to 30s and 15s, is appearing across social, digital and connected TV.

For added gravitas, Zig-Zag surveyed consumers about weed and Thanksgiving. Findings include these stats: 84 percent of respondents have taken part in a cousin walk, and 71 percent said they have bonded with a family member over cannabis during a holiday gathering. And in a nod to the Cali sober movement, 59 percent of those polled said they picked ganja over alcohol on at least one occasion in the past year.

The gift that keeps on giving

Gift-with-purchase is ingrained as part of the Green Wednesday stock-up habit, when consumers tend to hoard their goodies before traveling or embedding at their family homes.

Dogwalkers, at select dispensaries and Rise locations in New York, New Jersey and Illinois, has assembled a Cousin Walk Kit that contains five premium prerolls, a matchbook, a smell-proof stash bag and a keychain. Consumers who buy five Show Dogs or Big Dogs prerolls get the kit as complimentary swag at checkout.

And Missouri’s Show-Me Organics, via its Vivid brand and Blue Sage dispensaries, is offering a cousin walk bundle of five free prerolls to fans who buy a $50 jar of its “Collard Greens” strain (which gets a boost from its link to rapper Smino’s track of the same name).

“Green Wednesday is our biggest revenue day of the year every year,” said Tony Billmeyer, chief marketing officer. “We always want to make sure we’re competitive from a promotional perspective, but with things like the cousin walk bundle, we want to be part of consumer behavior, not just shopper behavior.”

The program drops alongside Vivid’s “Nug on the Rug,” a hilariously judgey homage to “Elf on the Shelf” from agency Bandits & Friends, complete with cheeky videos, nostalgic storybooks and teeny Santa hats.

Fall’s green rush

Green Wednesday gets the lion’s share of the attention for the fourth quarter, and rightly so. It regularly clocks in as the #2 sales day of the year, second only to the weedstravaganza on 4/20. In some cases, and for specific brands and dispensaries, Green Wednesday surpasses April 20.

Single-day sales figures in 2025 landed somewhere between $114 million (per Headset) and $138.5 million, up from 2024’s $132.4 million (per BDSA). Yet the entire Thanksgiving week is a boon for the weed industry, bringing in $642 million last year, according to BDSA.

Annual cannabis sales may reach $30.5 billion this year, estimates Whitney Economics, a 4.9 percent uptick from 2025. The business, suffering from price compression and oversupply in legacy Western markets, has had a boost from newly legal states like Ohio and New York. Cumulatively, there are now 40 U.S. states plus D.C. with legal sales (recreational, medical or both).

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