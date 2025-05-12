POM Pressed Real Tortillas Into Playable 45 RPM Discs

Breakthrough work from Canada, Thailand, Bulgaria and Greece

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

POM, ‘Remix Your Leftovers’

Agency: Cossette

POM and Cossette are turning kitchen scraps into chart-toppers with a bold campaign starring DJ Touski—a funky food hero for the tortilla age. The star spin? A real tortilla pressed into a playable 45 RPM vinyl, featuring an original track by DJ Vlooper. Sent to influencers, it’s a tasty invitation to remix, reuse and rethink what leftovers can be.

Sofia Film Fest, ‘Shhh’

Agency: Proof

As Sofia’s National Theatre faced attacks from far-right activists, the city’s film festival responded with silence—reimagining its tagline, “Shhh. The Film Is Starting,” as a quiet act of cultural defiance. In a promo, opposites sit side by side, united in the cinema’s darkness. There, silence isn’t just etiquette, but also protection. Every frame represents a quiet stand for culture.

Protergia, ‘Silver Love’

Agency: The Newtons Laboratory

Love doesn’t come with an age limit—and Protergia is here to prove it. In this new spot, two people in their silver years rediscover the thrill of starting over, showing that life’s second act can be filled with wonder, curiosity and romance. And everyone deserves the energy to begin a brand-new story.

Bar BQ Plaza, ‘Sad Kama-Chan’

Agency: Grey Thailand

To win back lapsed fans, Bar BQ Plaza took a bold step, turning its smiling fish ball mascot into “Sad Kama-Chan”—a frowning, lovable twist on a customer favorite. The limited-time meal set sparked a viral frenzy, with fans flooding in to cheer him up. Sales soared, smiles returned and Bar BQ Plaza rekindled its bond with hungry hearts.