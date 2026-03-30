New Zealand's 'Lump Lottery' Fights Cancer

Plus highlights from Japan and Saudi Arabia

by Ads of the World March 30, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Testicular Cancer NZ, ‘Lump Lottery’

Agency: Colenso BBDO

Testicular Cancer NZ has partnered with JAC, TikTok For Good and Colenso BBDO to turn prevention into participation. “Lump Lottery,” fronted by All Blacks legend Wayne Shelford, offers men the chance to win an SUV in exchange for checking their testicular health. The campaign confronts a persistent truth: while most men know they should check, few actually do. With survival rates at 96 percent when caught early, the effort transforms a life-saving habit into an urgent, action-driven moment.

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Major League Baseball • MLB Japan, ‘Morning MLB’

This isn’t just a game, it’s a ritual. In Japan, morning baseball has been seamlessly woven into the rhythm of everyday life. A passionate and growing fanbase tunes in as U.S. evening games air live in Japan’s early-morning hours. Commutes become viewing parties and office hours double as game time. They are the MLB Breakfast Club, redefining what it means to follow baseball and proving that for true fans, the perfect game time is anytime.

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Velora, ‘The Shortcut to Treasure’

Agency: Dopamine

Enhanced through AI visuals, this luxury campaign reimagines treasure not as something to chase, but something that finds you. Framed as an epic, Indiana Jones/Tomb Raider-style adventure, our fearless heroine faces mercenaries, rock monsters and killer piranhas. As the journey unfolds, the narrative subverts expectations, revealing that true beauty and value exist effortlessly, not at the end of a pursuit.