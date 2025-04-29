Never Use a Chainsaw to Cut Your Wedding Cake

Cake.com, ‘I Now Pronounce You Inefficient’

Agency: Cake Creative Hub

What happens when a happy couple forgets a cake knife and grabs a chainsaw instead? Pure, slow-mo mayhem. Frosting flies. Guests dive for cover. Aunt Linda takes a slice to the face. It’s wedding carnage at its most glorious—and we can’t look away.

Aviva, ‘The Night Job’

Agency: Adam&eveDDB

Aviva puts its car insurance services in the spotlight with this cinematic campaign. The spot opens on a tense, shadowy “night job” that’s suddenly brought to a halt by a car accident. Just when it seems like everything’s taken the wrong turn, the twist lands. With Aviva, even if your car isn’t drivable, they’ll still get you where you need to go.

Biela, ‘More Moments, More Friends Like That’

Agency: Paper

Cats are having a moment in commercials this spring, and Bigotes might just steal the show. This friendly orange tabby is a beloved part of the family, joining all their daily activities. But when he suddenly stops eating, it’s clear something’s wrong. The diagnosis? He needs an expensive operation that his owners can’t afford. Their solution? Fire up the grill and start selling burgers and beer to raise cash for the kitty.