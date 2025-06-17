Mountain Dew Brings Retro Absurdity—Plus More Ads From Around The World

Featuring campaigns from India, Australia and South Africa

by Ads of the World June 17, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

SleepyCat, ‘Slap Facial’

Agencies: Shikha Gupta • Mothership Productions

Who needs needles, lasers or overpriced serums when you can get slapped into beauty? Enter Preewara: professional slap therapist. With the precision of a ninja and the flair of a rockstar, she delivers high-speed smacks that claim to smooth out wrinkles and awaken your soul. Her mantra? “Beauty Is Pain.” And here, you’ll be welcomed with open palms.

Play

Mountain Dew, ‘Berry Spark Do the Dew’

Agency: VaynerMedia

VaynerMedia went full retro in this infomercial-inspired spoof that blends early-internet weirdness with Y2K-style absurdity. It’s designed to give exhausted parents the energy boost they need to keep up with their skibidi-speed kids. The spot delivers the ultimate pick-me-up for parents juggling everyday mayhem with a sense of adventure.

Play

Standard Bank, ‘Standard Bank Private’

Agency: M&C Saatchi

In a category still hung up on big houses and luxury cars, Wealth Reimagined celebrates life’s true riches by shifting the focus to everyday joys. Set to “A Few of My Favorite Things,” the campaign trades excess for authenticity—highlighting real moments that feel rich in all the right ways. Because today’s wealth isn’t about what you own; it’s about how you live.