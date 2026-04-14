Keegan-Michael Key Hypes Casamigos, Plus Other Great World Cup Campaigns

With Sabritas, Flamin' Hot, Copa Airlines, Big 4 Travel and Rexona

by Ads of the World April 14, 2026 7:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable FIFA World Cup-related campaigns that recently broke far and wide, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Casamigos, ‘Rivals at the Game’

The tequila brand, begins its World Cup moment with Keegan-Michael Key, embracing a simple belief for the tournament: “Rivals at the game, Casamigos at the Bar.” The brand also introduces its new Casamigos pre-mixed margaritas in Classic Lime and Spicy. Read More

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Flamin’ Hot, ‘The Warmest Welcome’

Agency: Isla Mexico

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaching, Flamin’ Hot celebrates Mexico’s passion for football through humor, shared memory and the brand’s trademark spice. Read more

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Rexona • FIFA, ‘It Won’t Let You Down’

Agency: Contrario

Rexona has launched its World Cup campaign with a 90-second global film capturing the tournament’s unpredictability and fan-driven suspense. Featuring top football talent alongside passionate supporters. Read More

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Copa Airlines, ‘Sube la Marea Remix’

Agency: Star5

“Sube la Marea” is a remix that brings together 18 of Panama’s most beloved artists to amplify the nation’s energy and turn it into a collective rallying cry in support of the National Team. Read More

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Sabritas, ‘What We Do, We Do for Football’

Agency: Zurda Mexico

Some passions can’t be explained. They’re lived. Shouted. Exaggerated. And sometimes, sung. With just 100 days to go until the kickoff of the World Cup, Sabritas—the tournament’s official snack partner—ignites global excitement with a fully integrated platform that places fans at the heart of the world’s biggest spectacle. Read More

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Big 4 Travel, ‘Football Escapes’

Agency: Horizon FCB

The first football campaign designed to take you far away from football. The FIFA Ranking lists the best national teams. At the top, Spain, Argentina, France, Brazil, Portugal… But at the bottom of that list lurks something unexpected: Some of the world’s most beautiful travel destinations, countries that didn’t qualify for the tournament. Read More