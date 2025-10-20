K-Pop Supergroup BabyMonster Jams for Oreo

Global goodness from Indonesia, India and Egypt

Here are some great campaigns that broke worldwide in recent weeks, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Oreo, ‘The Taste That Makes You Dance’

Leo Indonesia

Oreo has reinvented its iconic “Twist, Lick, Dunk” ritual for a new generation with “The Taste That Makes You Dance,” a playful collaboration with global K-pop juggernaut BabyMonster. Inspired by the idea that great taste sparks movement, the campaign features a bespoke track, original choreography, and a clever teaser that left fans wondering why BabyMonster wasn’t dancing—until the big reveal.

Anmol Biscuits, ‘Iss Baar Mera Number Hai’

Agency: Meraqi Digital

Everyone loves a good “absent loved one shows up at the family gathering” story. This feel-good campaign follows a dude who decides he must take part in a Hindu annual ritual. Through a surprise video message, he recalls how his sister has always been more than just a sibling. She’s a true mentor, protector and friend. Childhood memories mix with their current reality, driving a story about how love and protection can help define tradition.

Sharjah Book Authority, ‘Between You and the Books’

Agency: NCC

This is a poetic reflection on the invisible bond between writer and reader. It explores how every story changes once it’s read, shaped by unique memories, emotions and imagination. No two readers interpret text in the same way. Yet, somewhere in that quiet space between what’s written and what’s felt, the true magic of storytelling comes alive.