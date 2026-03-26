Ice-T Backs the 'Buttmoji' for Lipton

The booty part: Reclaiming the peach icon for iced tea

by David Gianatasio March 26, 2026 10:00 am 2 min read Share:

If you’re confused about peaches, ice tea and people’s backsides, let Ice-T set you straight.

After energizing the venerable Lipton brand last year with his O.G. patter and not-so-tough-guy appeal, the rapper/actor returns today in a social-first push from Adam&Eve/TBWA.

Ice begins, “A lot of people are asking, if we can’t use the peach emoji for booty, then what are we supposed to use instead? And I’m like, that’s a fair-ass question.”

Noting that eggplant images are used to represent … other things, he reaches an inescapable conclusion: Only a “buttmoji” will do.

Bottom line: “Let’s keep it real A butt is a butt and a peach is a peach—is a Lipton Ice Tea. And we all know the damn difference.”

There’s a buttmoji for fans to use in lieu of peaches, with sharing encouraged via the hashtag #RespectThePeach.

“This campaign is about Lipton showing up where conversations are happening, with a welcome dose of irreverent humor,” says global CMO April Adams-Redmond.

The work rolls out first across Belgium and the Netherlands before a wider European launch.