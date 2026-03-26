Tom Brady Scarfs Ferrero Snacks in World Cup Promo

Guess he's not shaping up for an NFL comeback

by David Gianatasio March 26, 2026 3:45 pm 1 min read Share:

When you leave food sitting around outside, a GOAT’s liable to snatch it.

Case in point: Tom Brady. The 7-time Super Bowl champion just inked a World Cup promo deal with Ferrero. Check out the first fruit of that union, in which the greatest QB of them all swipes Nutella, Butterfinger and Crunch bars from folks in suburban backyards:

There’s a contest, too. It runs April 1 through the end of July. Folks buying two Ferrero yummies can win all sorts of prizes, including trips and $1 million.

“We have a very intentional focus on driving trial by encouraging people who love one of our brands to become fans of the whole Ferrero portfolio,” says Michael Lindsey, the brand’s N.A. chief business officer.

Lucky Ferrero: Brady’s given the brand some extra kick by making headlines about a possible NFL comeback.

“I actually have inquired, and they don’t like that idea very much,” Brady says. “We explored a lot of different things, and I’m very happily retired.” (With all the candy and ice cream he can eat!)

Anomaly and Shadow Lion helped craft the campaign.