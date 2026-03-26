Yum! Maxibon's Cookie-Man Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week

With Hellmann's, KFC, Clash Royale and Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic

by David Gianatasio March 26, 2026 7:30 am 2 min read Share:

A dude turns into a giant chocolate chip cookie and begs his housemate not to eat him. Alas, his pal’s famished. And also a jerk. A mini-masterpiece of David Cronenberg-style schtick from Melbourne-based SickDogWolfman and director Matt Devine. No AI, btw. That’s a full-body snack-suit.

And in no particular order…

Jesse’s sooo ready for his closeup. After 100+ TV, film and commercial appearances—mostly bit parts—mayo makes him a star. From Edelman Canada.

Mother London and director Vedran Rupic return with blindfolded acolytes rushing through the city to find a golden egg. For most, this won’t end well.

David N.Y. pits the action and excitement of video games vs. the toil and drudgery of real life. Can’t imagine which one wins.

This odd but effective PSA from Ogilvy Spain warns viewers not to cross the street while using their phones. It’s a Twilight Zone of no exit, and director Aarón Lago delivers a stark message in the end.