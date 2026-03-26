Yum! Maxibon's Cookie-Man Leads Our 5 Ads of the Week
With Hellmann's, KFC, Clash Royale and Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic
Bestie: Man Morphs Into a Cookie for Twisted Maxibon Ads
A dude turns into a giant chocolate chip cookie and begs his housemate not to eat him. Alas, his pal’s famished. And also a jerk. A mini-masterpiece of David Cronenberg-style schtick from Melbourne-based SickDogWolfman and director Matt Devine. No AI, btw. That’s a full-body snack-suit.
And in no particular order…
Background Actor Jesse Heiman Takes Leading Role for Hellmann’s
Jesse’s sooo ready for his closeup. After 100+ TV, film and commercial appearances—mostly bit parts—mayo makes him a star. From Edelman Canada.
Beyond Belief: A Fresh Helping of KFC Weirdness
Mother London and director Vedran Rupic return with blindfolded acolytes rushing through the city to find a golden egg. For most, this won’t end well.
Clash Royale Takes It Outside for ‘Choose Your Battles’
David N.Y. pits the action and excitement of video games vs. the toil and drudgery of real life. Can’t imagine which one wins.
Dreamlike Traffic Safety Spot Becomes a Nightmare
This odd but effective PSA from Ogilvy Spain warns viewers not to cross the street while using their phones. It’s a Twilight Zone of no exit, and director Aarón Lago delivers a stark message in the end.