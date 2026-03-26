New Program at Clios: Clio Creators

Accepting submissions from Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube and more

by Amy Corr March 26, 2026 12:00 pm Share:

In partnership with YouTube and Influential, the Clios have launched a new program, Clio Creators. It’s open for entries from agencies, brands and individuals across the brand and creator tracks.

The program accepts submissions across a bevy of platforms, including Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube.

“Clio Creators extends our reach to the entire creator ecosystem, honoring how their work is shaping the creative business from brand partnerships to independent storytelling, and everything in between,” says Clios CEO Nicole Purcell.

An awards ceremony will take place in November at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will also be streamed on YouTube.

“Creators are shaping the future of storytelling and Clio Creators provides the perfect platform to honor that innovation,” adds Chris Detert, chief communication officer of Influential.