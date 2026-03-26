Megan Thee Stallion and Nickelback Stage an Unhinged Heist for Cheetos

It's time to bring the flamin' hot pickle back

by Amy Corr March 26, 2026 9:00 am Share:

It’s a wild ride for the return of Cheetos’ Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle flavor. Gut Miami and director Dave Meyers created a music video starring Megan Thee Stallion and Nickelback. The collab that reimagines the Canadian rockers hit “How You Remind Me.”

This OTT goodness begins with Megan running out of her fave Cheetos flavor. She tells a PA on set that she needs her pickle back, which the assistant mishears as “Nickelback.” Even Chad Kroeger can’t believe it. But his bandmate reminds him that “we’ve done weirder.”

The band makes the lyrics more Cheetos friendly and when they meet Megan.

Sings Megan: “Flamin’ pickle you remind me of why my tongue burns. Flamin’ pickle you remind me of why I let my nose run.”

Megan soon decides to break into Cheetos HQ and steal the safe full of Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle. Kroeger sings while he hangs onto the truck: “These five words in my head scream are your fingers red yet.” That would make Weird Al proud.

The video ends with an explosion of red dust, citywide pandemonium and the Cheetos marketing department vowing to bring the pickle back.

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The video is running on Cheetos YouTube, with behind the scenes footage to run on Megan’s and Nickleback’s socials.

“The Cheetos brand is built on unexpected disruption, and ‘Pickle’s Back’ is what happens when we fully unleash it,” says Chris Bellinger, CCO at PepsiCo Foods U.S. “We’re creating a cultural moment that celebrates fans’ passion for pickle power. Pairing Megan Thee Stallion with Nickelback was the ultimate expression of what Cheetos does best: embrace the unexpected, dial up the mischief, and deliver something unforgettable.”

“It was only right for the Hot Girl Coach to team up with Cheetos Flamin’ Hot to bring back the iconic, Dill Pickle flavor,” adds Megan.