Can an Aussie Stir-Fry Change Your Life?

Great work from Australia, the U.K. and Indonesia

by Ads of the World August 25, 2025

Here are some great campaigns that broke across the globe in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Australian Pork, ‘Put Some Pork On Your Fork’

Agencies: electriclime° • Dig

Australian Pork has unveiled a comic film directed by Matt Kamen. The spot playfully turns a pork stir fry into the centerpiece of a family moment, encouraging customers to “Get Some Pork on Your Fork.” Through sharp visual storytelling and perfectly timed beats, the narrative follows a mother’s imagination as her meal sizzles in the kitchen.

Corona, ‘100 Years of Living’

Agency: We Believers

Corona is celebrating its centenary with “100 Years of Living,” which pays tribute to a century of embodying the “This Is Living” spirit. The film features real people near or over 100 years old, and it captures their wisdom and joy through a heartfelt poem. By spotlighting those who have lived long, fulfilling lives, Corona reinforces its identity as a brand rooted in nature, relaxation and togetherness.

Canva, ‘Easy’

Agency: Ogilvy Indonesia

In a lighthearted twist, the owner of a quiet family batik shop laments his lack of design skills, wishing he could be more active on social media. Suddenly, his “Grandma” bursts into the store on a motorcycle, popping a wheelie and ready to save the day. With playful charm, she introduces Canva’s tools, from social media templates to the AI-powered Magic Studio, turning his design struggles into laughs and, ultimately, new customers.