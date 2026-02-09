Brands Celebrate the Year of the Fire Horse

Ancient Gods, OTT antics and family reunions

by Ads of the World February 9, 2026 10:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some great Lunar New Year ads from far and wide, chosen by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Prudential, ‘The Promise’

A quiet, late-night meeting with the God of Prosperity helps a young man understand that material wealth isn’t the true measure of happiness. Instead it’s being able to journey through life with those who matter the most to you.

Play

Watsons Malaysia, ‘Happy Beautiful Year’

The OG family is back, and this year they’re joined by the extended clan. Everything is set for a heartwarming reunion until chaos walks through the door. Who’s prettier? Who’s stronger? Whose dish will the cat pick? Find out in this wildly OTT spoof.

Play

Spritzer, ‘Unstoppable Love’

Through every era, each shared laugh and every unexpected turn of fate, love has a way of guiding us home. Joseph Lee and Dior take us on a journey across time and seasons, reminding us that while life may change, the people we love remain our true destination. As years pass and paths shift, love continues to lead us back to where our hearts belong. Because with every new beginning, each reunion and every celebration, love is the greatest blessing of all.

Play

Grab, ‘Wait…Whose CNY Ad Is This?’

Is this the mother of all CNY ads? The most CNY ad of all CNY ads in 2026? The campaign spotlights Grab’s “Whatever you want, Grab got!” services with a self-aware, high-energy meta approach that pokes fun at festive advertising chaos, promising less time on chores and more time celebrating together.

Play

MyTown Shopping Centre, ‘The Rhythm of Reunion’

Uncle Hock, Aunty Liew and Polo Mui navigate the small dramas of everyday life. They decide which homes to visit, confronting emotions many of us know all too well during the season of reunion. These familiar moments unfold during what is meant to be the happiest time of the year. Watch how a simple act of “adding sugar” brings the family together, reminding them that sometimes, just showing up is what truly matters this Chinese New Year.

Play

Knife Delicious, ‘Always Be There’

Life’s most beautiful moments aren’t found far away—they’re in the everyday time we share with family. Even when life takes us far from home, the memories we’ve created and the encouragement we give one another continue to support us as we move forward. As long as our hearts stay connected, home is never truly far.