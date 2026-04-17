Nicole van Zanten of ICUC on Mattress Firm, Chili's and Macy's

Fusing social media tactics and creativity

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 17, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Nicole van Zanten | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Nicole is co-president and chief growth officer at ICUC.

We spent two minutes with Nicole to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.



Nicole, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Vancouver and I still live here. I’ve been lucky to travel and live globally, and I’m back home.

How you first realized you were creative.

I was the kid who was constantly rearranging the furniture. I loved writing assignments in school and I loved presentations in university. I don’t consider myself creative in the traditional sense. I’m more of a storyteller. And I love creating threads through pitches, data and insights.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

While at university, I joined a co-op program, which placed me in a work program. I continued to enroll in different work programs after that because I enjoyed gaining real-world experience while attending lectures and classes. After receiving an offer to convert one of my work placements into a full-time role, I faced a choice: to fully commit to my emerging career or complete my studies. I found a way to do both. I worked during the day and took classes at night. This experience taught me the importance of time management. I still carry the lessons and experiences from that time with me today.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Running outside on trails, spending time with my dog and being in nature help me to think more clearly. I’ve solved more work problems on mountains and during long walks, rather than at my desk. I love intentionally unplugging. Airplane mode is where many ideas click.

Mel Robbins has recently inspired me, particularly through her podcast and her work on time management and decision-making. It’s a wonderful reminder that creativity doesn’t always come from doing more but from creating space to think differently.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Our April Fool’s campaign with Mattress Firm and Chili’s. The centerpiece was an Instagram post revealing a fictional “Margarita Mattress,” complete with Chili’s-branded bedding and limes, framed as a playful solution to “junk sleep.” The idea stemmed from a real Twitter exchange between the brands. Our team at ICUC managed live, day-of engagement across platforms to keep the joke going in real time.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our work with Macy’s. We found out via TikTok that a customer, Doll, and her mama, Jill, had challenges in the plus-size section at Macy’s. They needed a beautiful dress for Doll’s wedding. Our team saw the video on TikTok and went into action. We invited Doll and her mom to the flagship Macy’s store in New York, where our client offered a wide range of dresses and helped them choose the right one. I love these strategies and projects where our teams make meaningful change and build connections on social.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Oatly’s marketing team has been crushing it. They’ve grown from being just another alternative milk company to a true partner and community-focused brand. I’m obsessed with their ”Hey Barista!” series. Lots of people go to a particular coffee shop just to say “hi” to the people who work there. This campaign taps into this daily ritual. It serves to humanize the brand and demonstrates that it values the real-life friendships its product helps facilitate.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Balancing a client’s business goals with a compelling social program. I understand the importance of social initiatives in delivering tangible impact. I can connect business goals to specific tactical programs and campaigns.

Your biggest weakness.

I say yes to everything, from new projects to races to incredible pitches that I have an opportunity to work on.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Todd Talbot has been my go-to resource for all things related to career and client challenges.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I would be a teacher. I love helping others learn a new skill and enjoy watching them progress, especially kids. It’s really rewarding to see that kind of impact.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.