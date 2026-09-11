Forget the Algorithm. To Discover Switzerland, Trust Personal Recommendations

Rail Europe encourages exploration off the beaten path

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 11, 2026 3:30 pm 3 min read Share:

To encourage travelers to visit Switzerland, Rail Europe and Swiss Travel System are relying on trusted recommendations.

Fresh work themed “Swiss Bliss” turns away from “must-see” lists and algorithmic suggestions in favor of four itineraries selected by experts who know the lay of the land. Rail Europe CEO Björn Bender, CTO Ilgün Ilgün, STS expert Thomas Hoffmann and railway writers Nicky Gardner and Susanne Kries mapped out the journeys.

Each expert was followed by a global content creator. The project encourages potential visitors to seek adventure beyond the country’s best-known destinations and consider non-peak travel times.

U.S. creator Shelby Dubin takes on “Reset,” as she whisks through Bern, the Lake Geneva region and the Lötschental Valley. Former BBC broadcaster Rosie Doal experiences “Escape,” spotlighting Switzerland’s Mediterranean influences.

France-based creator Julie Neis makes her way through vineyards and regional food traditions. FInally, Nicky & Susanne’s “Journey Across Cultures” explores changes in Switzerland’s language, landscape and social structure. It was developed by Nicky Gardner and Susanne Kries, authors of Europe by Rail.

Each journey inspired a hand-illustrated postcard, complete with a handwritten recommendation from the person behind the itinerary.

The spark for the idea?

“Travel planning is incredibly easy now—you can search ‘best things to do in Lucerne’ and have a full itinerary in seconds,” says Rail Europe’s head of content Helen Schenck Ortega. “It’s fast, it’s competent, but it also lacks soul. So, we asked ourselves: Where do the best travel recommendations actually come from?”

This approach argues for slowing down. “Take the slower train, stay an extra night, miss your stop on purpose,” suggests Schenck Ortega. “That’s usually where the good stuff is. It’s also the stuff you end up recommending to someone else.”

The postcards, created by Colombian illustrator Sol Trejos, anchor a wider campaign, which includes creator content and social media, landing pages, advertising, PR outreach and a long-form YouTube film, among other elements.

The creator content also introduces the different rail products available for traveling around Switzerland, including the Swiss Travel Pass, regional passes, point-to-point tickets and mountain excursions, helping travelers understand which option may work best for their journey.

“Our job at Rail Europe is to turn that inspiration into a trip someone actually takes, with the ticket that makes the most sense for their journey,” says Schenck Ortega.

The campaign lives across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Europe, running until Nov. 27.