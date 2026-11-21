Why Meerkat's Jennifer Spire Believes Indie Shops Hold the Keys to the Future

In this race to produce more work faster, find meaning

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 21, 2026 6:00 am Share:

Jennifer Spire | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

“Empower decision making,” says Jennifer Spire, partner and CEO of Meerkat. “If the person closest to the work can make the call, they should. Every approval layer you remove gives you back days. And this is basically the Meerkat operating system.”

Meerkat recently rebranded from Preston Spire, and Jennifer has played a leading role in reshaping the framework that defines the agency.

With over 25 years of experience in both consumer and B2B marketing, she is also a board member of several nonprofit organizations. Now, she wants to take that experience to employee stock ownership plans and for profit companies.

We spent a few minutes with Jennifer to learn about her background, inspirations and why bigger doesn’t necessarily translate to better.

What’s behind the rebrand, and why did you decide to remove your name?

Seventy-six years is a long time to be known and represented by the names of a few partners. In truth, we actually evolved into something much more ambitious, curious and a lot more fun to work with well before we officially rebranded. Meerkat is who and what we are today.

Explain Meerkat.

Meerkat started as the name of our in-house production studio. It was a place built to bring ideas to life quickly but without the usual layers. Then the whole agency started behaving in kind. We could have paid someone to invent a name, but we noticed we’d already been living with the right one for years.

What does the rebrand mean to you personally?

It’s equal parts thrilling and humbling. Letting go of Preston Spire was a very big deal for me. But when we thought about it, an agency that’s employee-owned shouldn’t be named after anyone. It should belong to everyone who shows up and builds it.

What would you tell your younger self?

To quit asking for permission. Every bit of success that’s happened to me started with a moment where I saw an opportunity and just went for it. I’d also tell my younger self that the work will be great, but it’s the people you will be proudest of.

Last great book, article or video you consumed?

Book: The Science of Scaling. It’s taught me to raise ourselves up and focus only on what matters to inspire growth—our people, our clients and our skillsets. With its emphasis on five priorities, this book serves as a road map to get us to chart both the immediate and future goals of Meerkat.

A non-advertising industry you learn from?

Restaurants, specifically back of the house. Nothing humbles you like a Friday night rush. Everyone knows their role, the standard doesn’t drop. And when something goes wrong, the whole team adjusts in seconds. That same energy works well in a creative shop: Sharp point of view, serious craft, zero ego when the ticket’s on the rail.

What’s overrated in marketing right now?

Output. Everyone’s racing to make more, faster, on every platform, with every new tool. But I don’t believe that more is the problem. Meaning is. The scarce thing now is one clear idea that an entire organization can actually get behind.

Who changed the trajectory of your career and what did they teach you?

The parent company CEO at my former agency taught me that true leadership isn’t about keeping people in their lanes, so much as backing someone who sees around corners. With his support, I mobilized talent across multiple cities throughout the U.S. and Toronto to land our first big client and build a Sacramento office to service it. I learned then that being the sentinel who spots an opening on the horizon still needs the support of its pack to chase it down and make it happen. This philosophy of constant vigilance and collective execution defines how I lead Meerkat today.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

The Grande enterprise brand work was really significant and evoked the Meerkat in all of us. Working shoulder to shoulder with their team, we really helped them bring their house of brands together and move forward with greater clarity and purpose.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry. What’s your hot take?

Consolidation seems to be the structural worry because many people still assume that bigger is always going to mean better. But the last thing clients need are more layers. And scale is easy to buy … whereas curiosity, speed, creativity and ownership are not. The next decade belongs to independent, employee-owned shops that act like owners, because they are.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.