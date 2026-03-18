British Airways' Upbeat Message Might Not Land Well These Days

It's clever work. But does the timing feel off given world events?

by David Gianatasio March 18, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Uncommon’s latest campaign for British Airways portrays travel as a respite from the pressures of everyday life. It’s a classic airline approach, and—as with all the carrier’s entires—extremely well done.

The issue, of course, is timing. News stories appear almost daily about delays and assorted problems for airports and airlines. This situation has been exacerbated by the crisis in the Middle East.

In fact, flying—always somewhat challenging for many of us—appears more stressful than ever.

So the question becomes: Is BA’s understandably upbeat message grounded from the get-go by events unfolding before our eyes?

Stripped of context, though, the ad’s a lot of fun. The notion of planes pulling up to dwellings and offices like trains is awesome. So is the bit about stowing emotional baggage, with unhappy faces nattering away from the gear in question.

But context matters. And despite great ideas and execution, perhaps this departure should’ve been delayed.