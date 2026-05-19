Lessons From the Shein-Everlane Sale: Sustainability on Its Own Is Not a Business Plan

Even brands with genuine eco-credentials cannot escape the paradox at the heart of responsible commerce

by Amy Williams May 19, 2026 10:15 am 4 min read Share:

“Nothing we do is sustainable.” It’s a bold opening line from the poster child of sustainable retail, Patagonia. It comes from their 2025 sustainability report, and it’s an honest structural admission that most of their peers will never make.

Meanwhile, Everlane—or, as one particularly creative social media commentator put it over the weekend, “ForeverLame”—just sold to Shein for $100 million.

Connoisseurs of the understated-neutrals-and-luxury-basics industrial complex will recognize Everlane as one of the most sustainable brands on the block. Its homepage still invites consumers to “Shop Natural Fibers” and celebrates its Glossy Fashion Sustainable Brand of the Year Award. From 2023. That was the same year its future parent company was facing intense congressional scrutiny over allegations its supply chain uses forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

No one is pretending this is a love match. Major losses and a massive debt pile have been cited as the drivers. In the end, it appears there was simply no one willing to buy this company besides Shein. And several pundits have bundled the news with the fate of Allbirds. The sustainable footwear brand recently sold its assets for $39 million after a $4 billion peak valuation. Sustainability is down two sets to love, the narrative goes. Fast fashion has gobbled up our organically grown hemp sandals.

But that narrative misreads what actually happened.

Everlane and Allbirds did not fail because their sustainability credentials crumbled. Everlane’s 2025 Impact Report showed a 52 percent absolute reduction in Scope 1-3 emissions against its 2019 baseline. Eco-Stylist, which failed the brand in 2019, awarded it a passing grade by 2025. Good On You rates them “Good.” The sustainability story was, if anything, getting more credible as the business collapsed.

They failed because sustainability was the product. When values are the entire value proposition, you are not building a business—you are building a belief system. Belief systems don’t have unit economics. Everlane had no hard commercial problem underpinning the mission: no monopoly to disrupt, no access gap to close, no structural market failure that only they could solve. Instead, it was selling an incredibly commoditized trend where ethics became a set of brand codes and visual cues: clean lines, soft neutrals, a well-lit picture of natural wool spooled atop a rustic workbench.

But aesthetic codes don’t build brand loyalty. And morality doesn’t sell yoga pants.

In fact, it is structurally impossible for morality to sell yoga pants. Even brands with genuine eco-credentials cannot escape the paradox at the heart of responsible business. Growth means selling more. Selling more means making more. Making more means emitting more.

Everlane’s own impact report acknowledges that carbon emissions per product increased from 2024 to 2025, driven by stronger sales of cashmere, wool and silk—materials “our customers continue to respond to,” but with a higher carbon footprint. Patagonia reported the same tension: emissions up 2 percent in FY25 and up 25 percent from their 2017 baseline, directly attributable to a shift toward their most popular, most carbon-intensive products.

Commercial logic and environmental logic are not the same. When they conflict, commercial logic wins. Every time.

“We’re the best available option in a broken system” is a much harder sell than “We’re saving the planet.” But it is also the only honest position available.

The counterpoint to Everlane is not a more virtuous sustainable brand. It’s Warby Parker. Same Silicon Valley lineage, same values-led positioning,

first full year of positive net income in 2025 with 13 percent revenue growth and $95 million in adjusted EBITDA.

The difference is not that Warby cares more about the planet. It’s that they built their business by disrupting a genuinely broken market—taking on Luxottica’s near-monopoly on eyewear to make glasses accessible. Its “Buy a Pair Give a Pair” mission and BCorp certification work to amplify that core disruption.

Purpose works when the commercial logic already stands up on its own.

By making the planet a fashion trend, we doomed it to fall out of fashion. The lesson from Everlane is not that sustainable business is impossible. It’s that sustainability, on its own, was never, and can never be, a long-term business model.