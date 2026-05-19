Global Greats From Samsung, McDonald's, Brahma Beer

Repping Brazil, the Philippines and India

by Ads of the World May 19, 2026 6:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some superior campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Samsung, ‘India on Watch’

Agencies: Cheil x Stom Productions

Shot across India with real travelers rather than actors, this Samsung Watch campaign embraces an honest, documentary-style approach built around movement, spontaneity and lived experience. Using lean crews and flexible itineraries, the film followed journeys from Kochi and Munnar to Kashmir, where the team travelled with the nomadic Gujjar tribe through remote mountain landscapes. Rather than dominating the narrative, the Samsung Watch quietly integrated into daily life. It tracked routes, weather, altitude and heartbeats while reinforcing the campaign’s focus on the human connection. Read More

Play

McDonald’s, ‘My Many Mothers’

Agency: Leo Manila

McDonald’s Philippines celebrates the collective nature of caregiving in “My Many Mothers,” a film built around the idea that it takes a village to raise a child. Reflecting the realities of modern Filipino families, the work highlights how motherhood is often shared among relatives, neighbors and friends who step in with care and support. By recognizing these everyday acts of devotion, the film expands the definition of motherhood. Read More

Play

Brahma Beer, ‘Let Yourself Believe’

Agency: Africa Creative

This fun spot follows a skeptical Brazilian who rediscovers his belief in the national team after witnessing an improvised street match that captures the spirit of football. By blending nostalgia with spontaneity, the campaign celebrates the talent, unpredictability, and joy that have long defined the identity of Brazilian football across generations. Read More