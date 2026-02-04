You Won't Find Ads In Claude's AI, Says Its Big Game Ad

There's 'A Time and a Place' for adverts

Anthropic’s first Super Bowl campaign for Claude asks “Does advertising belong everywhere?”—and affirms it does not belong in AI.

The “A Time and a Place” campaign from Mother, directed by Jeff Low, was filmed in Los Angeles and includes four ads with a dark, comedic tone.

A :60 pre-game spot shows a man wanting to better communicate with his mom. It veers from solid ideas to joining a dating site that matches young cubs with mature cougars.

The 30-second in-game spot features a man doing pull-ups and looking to “get a six pack quickly.” His AI recommends boosting his confidence by wearing insoles so “short kings can stand tall.”

“Ads are coming to AI. But not to Claude,” closes the spot below, with Dr. Dre’s “What’s the Difference” on the soundtrack.

“All the time, we see proof that advertising works brilliantly in the right context,” says Felix Richter, CCO at Mother. “People asking AI about their health, their relationships, their business. Then a sponsored answer. We don’t need to explain why that’s wrong. We just need to show it.”

“Technology can be a bicycle for the mind—something that extends what humans are capable of. Or it can be another surface competing for your attention,” adds Sasha De Marigny, chief communications officer at Anthropic. “We want Claude to be the former. By keeping Claude free of advertising incentives, the only thing it’s optimizing for is helping you do your best thinking.”