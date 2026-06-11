AXA Wins 4 Grands for 'Three Words' at Clio Health Awards

Omni and Second Nurture take 2 Grands apiece

by David Gianatasio June 11, 2026 5:00 am Share:

These days, wellness marketing often blurs the line between form and function. It increasingly transcends category tropes to suggest innovative remedies for societal afflictions and illustrate how people can stay strong in a world that often feels cold and confusing.

That trend was on vivid display among the biggest winners at last night’s Clio Health Awards.

“Three Words”—an initiative from AXA and Publicis Conseil designed to help women quickly relocate after episodes of domestic violence—won 4 Grands at the show.

The team of Omni and Saatchi & Saatchi France won two Grands, as did the pairing of Second Nurture and Klick Health. The former recast folks in wheelchairs as delivery drivers; the latter told the story of a gay couple who adopted a baby that had been abandoned in the NYC subway.

All three of these campaigns, plus other winners, pushed boundaries, demonstrating ways to increase the greater good and help individuals find comfort and reach their full potential.

All told, entries from 10 nations won 19 Grands. Public health expert Dr. Leana S. Wen hosted the event at NYC’s Tribeca Rooftop + 360°.

These special prizes were bestowed:

Advertiser of the Year: Second Nurture

Agency of the Year: Ogilvy Health New York

Independent agency of the Year: Klick Health

Network of the year: Ogilvy

Denver Broncos tackle Calvin Anderson received an honorary Clio Health Impact Award for advancing global health equity as an investor and philanthropist. Nadya Okamoto received the Women’s Health Champion Award, presented by Weber Shandwick, for promoting menstrual equity and expanding access to period care.

In addition, CVS Health recognized the 2026 Clio Health Champions, behind-the-scenes leaders boosting creativity.

The full gallery of winners, including Gold, Silver, Bronze and shortlist recipients, can be found here.

Click through the pics below for more info on all of the Grands: