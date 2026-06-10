Tom Brady's All About Coconut Water for Gopuff

It beats launching another celebrity seltzer brand

by David Gianatasio June 10, 2026 12:45 pm 1 min read Share:

“When you have a product this good, it doesn’t matter what it’s called, OK?”

Sorry, Tom Brady. You’re the undisputed GOAT of NFL quarterbacks. And a powerhouse pitchman. But your new organic coconut water from Gopuff needs a name, no matter what you say in the spot below.

They chose “Good Nut,” huh? Maybe Tom had a point after all.

In fact, the name fits into the Brady-Gopuff mantra of keeping the vibe “playful and unexpected” in order to break into crowded markets, says Tyler Stewart, the brand’s marketing lead.

“Good Nut started with Tom telling us about how much he loves drinking chocolate coconut water. We quickly realized there was an opportunity to shake up the category.”

Previous collabs include a push to make Super Monday a national holiday and the introduction of vegan GOAT Gummies. Tom’s outing for Good Nut feels more measured, with his charm and humor flowing naturally sans silly shenanigans. (Dude’s freaky muscle suit in the gummy ads will forever haunt our dreams.)

Shadow Lion helped develop the campaign, which breaks this week via video platforms nationwide.