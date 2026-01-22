Quality Meats to Create First National Super Bowl Ad for Manscaped

Things are gonna get hairy

by Amy Corr January 22, 2026 9:30 am

Manscaped is headed to the Super Bowl with its first national TV spot. The ad from Quality Meats will launch a new brand platform, “Mancare Your Everywhere.”

A :15 teaser shows a clump of (everywhere) hair gathering in a shower drain. Midway through, the hair opens its blue eyes. Frequent brand pitchman Pete Davidson won’t be a part of the Big Game spot. All we know so far is “you won’t miss it, but it might miss you.” Hairy power ballad?

The ad will run prior to kickoff during the Feb. 8 NBC telecast.

“Because shaving, after all, is its own kind of pregame ritual,” Manscaped says in campaign materials. “The spot taps into the energy, anticipation and excitement of the day at the exact moment when the Super Bowl experience truly begins.”