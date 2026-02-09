Jon Bon Jovi vs. Ben Stiller: Which Throwback Spot Rocked Best?

State Farm and Instacart crank it up to 10.5 in SB60

by David Gianatasio February 8, 2026 9:45 pm 2 min read Share:

Let’s get one thing clear. When Jon Bon Jovi drives up in a chill ride with Jake From State Farm by his side, that’s the very definition of rock ‘n’ roll.

Right?

Not really.

Still, JBJ’s rolled big as the insurer spoofed Bon Jovi’s ’80s mega-classic “Livin’ on a Prayer.” Keegan-Michael Key, Danny McBride and Hailee Steinfeld do the heavy lifting; Jon just makes a cameo.

“I feel like these commercials are sort of a part of American pop culture and I enjoy them,” Bon Jovi tells People. “They’re just goofy, fun, pop culture and it all ties into the Super Bowl, I thought, why not? It’d be great.”

Meanwhile Ben Stiller and Benson Boone—clad in weird green attire like long-lost Spiders From Mars—crashed around a stage for Instacart. Supported by dancers dressed as fruits and veggies, they preened to a spry dance track.

“They sent this concept over that I thought was really funny and could be really ridiculous, and so out-there and absurd but very specific in terms of tone and style,” Stiller tells EW. “It’s as if you were tuning into a show or commercial from another time.”

“So that’s what excited me about it and of course, how it developed with the creative team. Another huge thing was being able to do something with Benson and Spike, for sure.”

He’s speaking of director Spike Jonze, who lensed the ad, his first Super Bowl assignment in more than 20 years.

Amusing approach. Chill song.

But nothing beats JBJ in feathered hair and shades. Even Jake looks cool. Almost.