Instacart's Super Bowl Entry Stars Ben Stiller and Benson Boone

Spike Jonze to direct

by Amy Corr January 23, 2026 10:15 am Share:

For the second year in a row, Instacart will appear on the Super Bowl with an ad starring Ben Stiller and Benson Boone. Spike Jonze will direct—his first Big Game spot in more than 20 years.

Teasers from Instacart’s internal creative agency Local Produce, BBDO and McCann feature Stiller and Boone dressed in dated green outfits.

“Harmonizing” shows the pair’s attempt at singing, until Stiller gets upset at Boone’s high notes.

In “Goals,” Stiller starts talking about the wrong kind of football and when Boone corrects him, he’s not happy.

Last year’s spot bought iconic mascots together like Kool-Aid Man, Chester Cheetah, Puppy Monkey Baby and Mr. Clean.

Play