Jason Kelce's Beard is 'Meh' in YouTube TV's SB60 Ad

With Kylie Kelce, Gordon Ramsay, David Blaine

by Amy Corr February 5, 2026 11:00 am

Don’t settle for “Meh” in any aspect of your life. With that in mind, YouTube TV’s Super Bowl spot shows an alternate reality where things are meh, even Jason Kelce’s beard.

The :60, created in-house, stars Kylie and Jason Kelce with cameos from Gordon Ramsay, David Blaine, Olympic gold medalist Sarah Hughes and 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

The Kelce’s can’t imagine settling for anything meh when YouTube TV is top notch to them. Imagine a “Meh-nu” from Gordon Ramsey, “Meh-gic” tricks from David Blaine and a Christian “MehCaffrey.” And let’s not even imagine Kelce without his perfect beard.

The ad will air prior to kickoff during the NBC Big Game telecast on Feb. 8 and also run throughout the Winter Olympics.