Apple Captures Global Response to Bad Bunny's Epic Halftime Show

Part of the 'Shot on iPhone' series

by David Gianatasio February 13, 2026 9:00 am 1 min read Share:

Can Bad Bunny bring the whole world closer together? Apple asks that question and answers with a rounding YES! in a fresh “Shot on iPhone” film. It vividly captures global reactions to the star’s Super Bowl halftime show

The tech giant’s iPhone 17 captured the footage with 23 photogs across 11 time zones. There’s basically zero product hype, as Apple focuses squarely on the shared cultural moment.

That approach yields impressive results, drilling through the hype and distilling what Bunny’s music meant for millions in the moment.

Apple developed the project in-house and just launched the clip across its Instagram channels and social platforms (including Apple Music, natch).

CREDITS

Agency: Apple in-house

Director: Mike Carson

Production Company: HPLA

Global Production: Thursday’s Child

VFX & Color Grade: Trafik

Audio Mix: Jack Goodman

Editing: Exile

Music: “DtMF” by Bad Bunny