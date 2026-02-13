Apple Captures Global Response to Bad Bunny's Epic Halftime Show
Part of the 'Shot on iPhone' series
Can Bad Bunny bring the whole world closer together? Apple asks that question and answers with a rounding YES! in a fresh “Shot on iPhone” film. It vividly captures global reactions to the star’s Super Bowl halftime show
The tech giant’s iPhone 17 captured the footage with 23 photogs across 11 time zones. There’s basically zero product hype, as Apple focuses squarely on the shared cultural moment.
That approach yields impressive results, drilling through the hype and distilling what Bunny’s music meant for millions in the moment.
Apple developed the project in-house and just launched the clip across its Instagram channels and social platforms (including Apple Music, natch).
CREDITS
Agency: Apple in-house
Director: Mike Carson
Production Company: HPLA
Global Production: Thursday’s Child
VFX & Color Grade: Trafik
Audio Mix: Jack Goodman
Editing: Exile
Music: “DtMF” by Bad Bunny