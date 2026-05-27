Vans' Surreal Circuit of Amsterdam and More European Highlights

Plus Ford, Washbox and Renault

by Ads of the World May 27, 2026 9:15 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable European campaigns that broke in recent weeks, selected by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Vans, ‘Lost in Amsterdam’

Agency: Picnic Studio

Set in a psychedelic version of Amsterdam, the film follows a skater drifting through the city in search of the perfect shoe. Inspired by skate culture and the characters who inhabit the streets, the journey unfolds through hand-drawn animation that loops between dreamlike urban moments and analog textures. Rooted in old-school skateboarding spirit, the collaboration blends surreal visuals, original artwork and a deep affection for Amsterdam’s distinctive energy and atmosphere. Read More

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Ford, ‘Born to Compete’

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy London

Set against towering desert dunes, this film channels the raw instinct of competition through a deceptively simple image: four children racing tires downhill. What begins as playful energy gradually transforms into a visceral expression of speed, momentum and rivalry, echoing more than a century of racing heritage. Shot practically rather than digitally enhanced, the tire sequences embrace unpredictability and physicality. The pulsing soundtrack from Rosalía and Carminho heightens the growing tension and anticipation of the race. Read More

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Washbox, ‘Sink Better’

Agency: All Good Collective

Built around the voyage from sink to sea, this campaign exposes how wash water from paint, grout and construction tools often carries PFAS chemicals, microplastics and more bad stuff into waterways. What begins as an “out of sight, out of mind” problem is reframed as an environmental issue hiding in plain sight. Aimed initially at tradespeople and DIY renovators, the story makes the consequences tangible by connecting everyday rinsing habits to the health of rivers, oceans and marine life. Ultimately, the clip urges people to “sink better.” Read More

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Renault E-Tech, ‘The Line’

Agency: Publicis Conseil

Centered on the ritual gesture of the Roland-Garros line sweeper, “The Line” transforms an often-overlooked figure into the subject of a poetic visual journey. Armed only with a wooden broom, the protagonist moves through deserts, forests, beaches and village squares, leaving white lines in his wake that ultimately connect back to the tennis court. Shot with wide, carefully composed frames and warm clay-toned landscapes, the film blends precision and dreamlike atmosphere. SYML’s haunting cover of “Mr. Sandman” reinforces the dreamy mood. Read More