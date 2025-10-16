The Strategy Behind PrizePicks Spots Pairing Hoop Legends With Comics

Allen Iverson, Candace Parker, Sam Richardson and Druski

Here’s another campaign with AI. But we’re talking about NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson, who rides around and riffs with comedian Sam Richardson to tout sports bettor PrizePicks:

Next, Druski and WNBA legend Candace Parker joke around:

Below, Preacher creative directors Justin Ralph and Ignasi Tudela explain how the work got done.

MUSE: So, take us inside the brief. What were the goals?

Ralph & Tudela: Our partners at PrizePicks are launching a new “Copy Lineup” feature for NBA tip-off that makes their already-simple sports prediction app even simpler. Instead of manually building a 6-pick lineup, users can now follow other players and copy their entire lineup with one tap. The campaign builds on our “It’s Good To Be Right” platform, which positions PrizePicks as a social game that lets you feel the thrill of getting it right.

The campaign also continues the “unexpected duos” construct the brand launched at the start of the NFL season, that finds legendary athletes and star comedians talking ball and making picks.

Take us inside the strategy. What went down in the planning stages?

PrizePicks, first and foremost, is a fan of the NBA, just like the people who play the game. So we always try to view the work through that lens. This go round, we leaned into that deep fan knowledge to unlock storylines and aesthetics that basketball fans haven’t seen a million times. All the films we shot with Allen Iverson and Sam Richardson have this “White Men Can’t Jump” vibe to them that feels fresh and familiar at the same time. Each spot presents a different scene from the same movie and bakes in these nods to AI that true fans of the game talk about.

Product-wise, we elevated our thinking on the social features. Instead of just showing the mechanics, we emphasized how players benefit. With “Copy Lineup,” you don’t have to be an expert. You can make smarter picks faster and save time.

Why tap these particular stars?

Casting was a thrill. We prioritized athletes with genuine cultural impact, avoiding the fame trap where over-saturation kills credibility.

Landing Allen Iverson? An absolute honor. The man’s a legend whose influence is still seen in the game today—from his crossover to the self-expression and fashion that is now common in the league. Candace was and still is such a trailblazer for the sport. She’s a total pro and has an encyclopedic basketball brain, which also meant she almost never missed a line.

There’s certainly mad riffage afoot…

Given that the spots are largely dialogue-based, they allowed us to try a lot of different lines and jokes to make the films as entertaining as possible. Sometimes the script would be the funniest. Sometimes Sam would riff something that killed. Other times it would be from our director, Guy Shelmerdine, or something we threw out. There was no ego to it. We just let the funny win.

We created these friendships that didn’t exist before, which is kind of amazing to see come together. The fact that two people like Sam and AI probably wouldn’t hang in real life makes it all the more interesting to watch them hang in the spots. Then, when we wrap these shoots, it feels like everyone leaves as legit friends. It’s a trip.