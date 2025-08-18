Marshawn Lynch, Adam Devine, Reggie Bush and Druski Live the Fantasy for PrizePicks

Football season has arrived

by Amy Corr August 18, 2025 9:45 am Share:

The 2025 Clio Sports Awards are open! Enter your most creative work HERE by Sept. 5.

Online fantasy sports brand PrizePicks just launched a national initiative called “It’s Good to Be Right.”

From Preacher and Smuggler director Guy Shelmerdine, the ads feature Marshawn Lynch, Adam Devine, Reggie Bush and Druski.

Devine and Lynch reminisce about failed (fake) product launches like Devine’s Devinity fragrance and Lynch’s “Yeast Mode” cookbook, but get things right with their fantasy sports picks. IRL samples of the faux products were launched prior to the campaign. (Making them semi-faux, right?)

Next, Druski and Bush hit the gym and work very different muscle groups:

More than a dozen spots with the same duos will debut throughout the football season.

“At one point, while filming a spot that takes place in a yoga studio, Adam took off his fake man bun and chucked it at Marshawn,” says Justin Ralph, CD at Preacher. “Marshawn then rushed Adam like he was about to tackle him. And for a second, Adam couldn’t tell if Marshawn was joking, and you could see this genuine look of ‘this is it, I’m about to die’ wash over Adam’s face. Of course, Marshawn was kidding. But you kinda forget that Beast Mode isn’t just a fun nickname—Marshawn literally ran over entire teams.”

“Reggie Bush was actually one of Druski’s childhood heroes, so it was great to bring those two together,” Ralph tells Muse. “On the final day of shooting, Reggie gifted Druski a signed USC jersey, which still has us feeling touched weeks later.”