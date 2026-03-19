N.Y. Mets Reveal Cuisine Lineup at Citi Field Event

Branded tomahawk steaks, Mr. Met Whoopie Pies and burgers, oh my!

by Amy Corr March 19, 2026 12:15 pm Share:

MLB’s opening day is next week and the New York Mets gave the media a peek at new menu offerings this season at Citi Field. So, we put on our stretch pants, hopped on the 7 train and started eating. Here’s a look at just some of the many delicious options coming your way, Mets fans.

Pat LaFrieda’s Chop House has customized tomahawks on the menu with the Mets logo branded on the bone. That’s one way to get someone’s attention.

Mr. Met is a beloved mascot and with a face in whoopie pie form for fans of all ages to enjoy. Pair him with a home run candy apple for a sweetness overload.

Mets royalty Mookie Wilson is wearing another hat this season. His family business, Legacy Catering, opens on the Promenade level, something the icon is looking forward to, along with celebrating the team’s 1986 World Series victory this season.

“’86 was a great year, a great team and those guys will come back, get recognized,” and on top of all the celebrations is the groundbreaking for Legacy Catering, which officially became a business three years ago, Wilson tells Muse.

Adam Richman’s burger joint in section 105 called Adam Richman’s Burger Hall of Fame is adding two new burgers to the mix—the Classic and Caprese.

“I basically wanted to create the hamburger emoji, says Richman. “You can order it as a single, double triple or a home run. I just came back from filming a show in Italy and I got really good at making focaccia bread there so I reinterpreted the caprese salad and it is an unrelenting flavor bomb.” (Can confirm!)

Willets Point Brewery, located just outside right field, is debuting a 9-9-9 challenge. It comes with nine mini Nathan’s hot dogs and nine 4-ounce souvenir cups filled with Heineken or Coors Light.

Here’s some additional pics of what to look forward to this season and LFGM: