Fox One, Indeed Seek 'Chief World Cup Watcher'

Do you have what it takes?

by David Gianatasio May 6, 2026 8:00 am 1 min read Share:

A paycheck of $50,000 for six weeks of watching soccer? That’s nice work if you can get it. And now you can, as Fox One’s “Chief World Cup Watcher” via Indeed.

Fans can click here to apply. The chosen one will “watch matches from a highly visible plexiglass cube in Times Square.” (No working from home on this gig, people!)

“Thousands of people will see you every day,” we’re told. “They will take photos. They will wave. They will silently evaluate your reaction” to the drama unfolding on the pitch.

Folks should “submit a short video explaining why you should work in a glass cube for 39 days live streaming the entire FIFA World Cup. Keep it short. Keep it entertaining. Convince us you won’t blink during extra time.”

It’s a cute stunt, and feels like a smart tie-in with the year’s biggest sports extravaganza. At the same time, the campaign shows off Indeed’s prowess helping job seekers reach their professional gooooals. (See what we did there? Thanks, Andrés.)