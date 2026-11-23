For Verizon, Jonathan Bailey's Hottie Scrooge Temps Ego Nwodim

She doesn't stand a ghost of a chance

by David Gianatasio November 23, 2026 9:00 am 3 min read Share:

Bae humbug! Ego Nwodim’s amorous ghost longs to unwrap Jonathan Bailey’s hunky Scrooge on Christmas morning in the Verizon spot below.

“They didn’t tell me you were the sexiest man alive.”

“I’m not anymore.”

“Who said that?”

“The people.”

Celeb culture, heh.

Yes, it’s another Christmas Carol spoof. But The leads make a good team, amiably riffing on Dickens and hyping Black Friday deals with a wink and a nod. Verizon’s in-house creative team and Partizan director Amber Schaefer keep things simple, and the script makes the most of its stars’ comedic chemistry.

Here’s the requisite BTS clip:

Ricardo Aspiazu, Verizon SVP of creative & brand design, took Muse through the development process:

There are lots of Scrooges and ghosts in Xmas ads this year. Why will your version stand out?

Because nobody needed another predictable Christmas Carol. When you picture Ebenezer Scrooge, you picture a hunched-over old miser, you definitely don’t picture Jonathan Bailey looking absurdly charming. That casting choice changes the entire math of the story. Instead of playing it straight, we leaned into a cheeky, campy parody that pokes fun at every holiday ad people see every December. If you’re going to borrow a tale everyone already knows by heart, you have to flip the rules on it, keep it moving, and make people laugh.

Why do these two actors vibe for the brand?

Audiences love Jonathan from Bridgerton and Wicked, so putting him in a Victorian nightshirt as a dramatically grumpy but very handsome Scrooge gives people an instant reason to stop scrolling. Then you put Ego opposite him as the Ghost of Holiday Present. Coming off Saturday Night Live, Ego has razor-sharp timing and deadpan reactions that ground the whole bit. She doesn’t just play along with the absurdity, she heightens it.

The goal isn’t to interrupt people’s feeds. It’s to give them something worth watching. Putting a leading man and an SNL standout in a room together gave us a dynamic you wouldn’t see anywhere else.

Ego and Jonathan seem to be having a great time.

Honestly, the hardest part on set was keeping a straight face long enough to get a clean take. Watching Jonathan and Ego bounce off each other in real time was a blast. Neither of them takes themselves too seriously, and they kept pushing every line further. We ended up with so many good outtakes that we had to release them.

Credit also goes straight to our Verizon in-house creative team. Pulling off comedy at this pace while holding a high bar on film craft takes a special crew, and they delivered from the first script read to the final cut. You can tell how much fun everyone had making it.

Who’s the target audience?

During the holidays, everyone is in full shopping mode. Whether they’re buying gifts for family or quietly upgrading their own tech. Rather than slicing the audience into buckets, we wanted a story with broad, cross-generational appeal.

When they see the work, what’s the brand takeaway?

First, we want people to laugh. In many cases, Holiday advertising gets sentimental this time of year, and while there’s a place for that, we saw an open lane to lead with humor instead. Second, the deals are so good that even the most famous holiday hater can’t resist them. If you walk away smiling and Verizon is top of mind when you go to upgrade your phone or find holiday gifts, we did our job.

Related: Martin Short Elfs Himself for Verizon and We’re So There for It