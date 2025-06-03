Reshina Warren of the WTA on How Sports Attracts All Walks of Life

Growing up on a diet of the Dallas Cowboys

by Shahnaz Mahmud June 3, 2025

Reshina Warren | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Reshina currently serves as vice president of marketing and social media for the Women’s Tennis Association. Previously, she led social content initiatives at the USTA. Earlier, at Walt Disney World Parks & Resorts, Reshina engineered this Patrick Mahomes viral moment. Also, she spent seven years at sports technology firm NeuLion, working with athletic departments and conferences nationwide. She also founded a WNBA team in Tulsa.

We spent two minutes with Reshina to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Reshina, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

Tyler, Texas. Now I reside in Orlando, Fla.

What is your earliest sports memory?

I’m from Texas so Friday Night Lights. It was all about John Tyler High School football and the Dallas Cowboys.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

I’m always rooting for the Texas Longhorns, but I mostly just love good games and matches.

Favorite athlete(s).

Candace Parker, Serena Williams, A’ja Wilson, LeBron James

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Movie: Love & Basketball

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

NBA on TNT and the SBJ Morning Buzzcast

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

NBA 2K

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Being part of our WTA brand launch and marketing campaign.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I love what Keia Clarke, Shana Stephenson and her team have done with the New York Liberty brand. The way they’ve molded the brand and infused themselves into the culture beyond basketball has been incredible to watch.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Bring people together from all walks of life.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I have an accounting degree, so somewhere behind a desk crunching numbers.

