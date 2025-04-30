Pill People Speak Up for Beats by Dre

Angel Reese and Daniel Ricciardo supply voices

by David Gianatasio April 30, 2025 1:45 pm 1 min read

You know you’ve really made it—I guess—when Beats by Dre taps you to voice one of its Pill People mascots.

So congrats, Angel Reese and Daniel Ricciardo. You’re the latest celebs to amplify the brand in animated spots that dropped this week from the Buck agency.

First, the WNBA’s Reese goes on a mission to become “the greatest Pill of all time.” Heh.

Next, F1 icon Ricciardo pop the cork and prepares for a “shoey.”

Drinking champagne from footwear. Dude lives the dream.

These fresh ads leverage sports to amplify Pill’s positioning as a hip audio device for Gen Z.

The product made a comeback last year with Pill People spots plus celeb-driven campaigns starring Earling Haaland and Kim Kardashian.