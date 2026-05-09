Eduardo Dominguez of VML Health on 'Chasing the Miracles of Science' for Sanofi

He also shepherded 'Dogs Without Borders' and 'Paintings of Hope'

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 9, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Eduardo Dominguez | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Eduardo is a global creative director with VML Health. His work includes the groundbreaking “Dogs Without Borders,” which focused on canines detecting cancer through scent. This facilitates early diagnoses in remote regions such as the Amazon, the Sahara and Los Pueblos Negros. Beyond his creative work, Eduardo regularly writes for medical sector magazines, sharing insights on enhancing the creative process in health-focused agencies. He also teaches creativity and has appeared on podcasts to discuss advertising and innovation.

We spent two minutes with Eduardo to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Eduardo, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in a small town by the sea, in the south of Spain, called Chiclana de la Frontera. Some researchers believe Atlantis is submerged off the coast of Chiclana. Ridley Scott produced a documentary about it. I graduated in Canada, worked for a couple of years in Chile, and I am now based in Madrid.

How you first got interested in health.

By mistake. One day I got a call from Area23 for a freelance project. I thought it was just another consumer agency, without knowing that this is the agency when it comes to health. When the team started talking about diseases and treatments, I felt both shocked and extremely interested. From that moment on, I was hooked. Now, I can’t picture myself doing anything other than using creativity to improve people’s lives.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Paintings of Hope” for Gilead Sciences, where the emotions of three breast cancer patients were translated into nine canvases using artificial intelligence, robotics, data and voice analytics—ultimately contributing to a change in legislation. This was probably the most emotionally challenging and delicate project I have worked on. We transformed the journey of three metastatic patients into paintings so that politicians could understand their situations and change laws so these women could receive treatment faster. My mother, who is a breast cancer survivor, called to tell me that the work was beautiful.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our latest project for Sanofi, “Chasing the Miracles of Science.” At its core, the integrated campaign has a 2-minute hero film with a script that mimics action-movie cinematography. It features terrific visual craft and incredible VFX and SFX. More than 200 people—including extras, patients, agency crew, production company crews and clients—were involved.

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One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

We have been seeing campaigns of late that use humor as a powerful tool to approach diseases that people don’t feel comfortable talking—or even hearing—about. “Beat Cancer Off” is a recent example. It’s a beautifully-crafted animated spot that sheds light on the prevention of prostate cancer by visualizing euphemisms for male masturbation. It turns a taboo into a catchy musical execution.

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Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I really like the work of Fabio Rodrigues. His recent work with his team at FCB Health, “Missing Word,” is simply exceptional. (He is now EVP, ECD at Olixir New York.) Also, Bernardo Romero and the team at Klick Health are doing amazing work that resonates with pop culture. I especially love one of their latest campaigns, “867-5309.”

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.