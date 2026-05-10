Rebecca Lee on Designing Callaway Golf's New Clubs

How sports helps you strive to become the best version of yourself

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 10, 2026 6:00 am Share:

Rebecca Lee | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Rebecca is a seasoned design and innovation director with over 20 years of experience designing mass-market global consumer products across multiple industries. Currently, as the first female director of industrial design overseeing all global products at Callaway Golf, she leads a team of designers with a global portfolio of products.

We spent two minutes with Rebecca to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Rebecca, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born in Korea and moved to Scotland at age 4, later living in England. At 14, I spent a few years in Seoul, and now I call Southern California home.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Watching Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi and Boris Becker during the Wimbledon Championships in the ’80s, being fascinated by the game and asking my parents to start tennis lessons.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

I have so many favorite athletes across different sports that it’s hard to choose just one. What really draws me in is the story behind the player, especially underdog journeys marked by perseverance, grit, determination and a commitment to excellence in their sport.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Movie: Moneyball. Out-of-the-box team building approach using data to identify undervalued players on a limited budget. I also appreciate the underdog aspect of how a small budget team challenged traditional systems and proved they could compete at the highest level.

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

The new Quantum family line of golf clubs at Callaway. Bringing this new face technology to market has been a major team effort over the past few years. Specifically, I’ve led the aesthetics, shaping the clubs’ visual identity. We’ve created a compelling look that draws users in and enhances its appeal, while improving the technical element of the products.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

I’ve been drawn to Judy Chicago. I first encountered “Pasadena Lifesavers Yellow #4” at Los Angeles County Museum of Art without knowing much about her at the time. The work immediately stirred something in me. And as I later learned more, I gained a deep appreciation for her role in shaping and advocating for feminist art and contemporary minimalism within a predominantly male-dominated field.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports is unique and versatile. It can be deeply personal, challenging you to push your limits, refine your skills, strive to become the best version of yourself. At the same time, it can extend beyond the individual creating connections through teams and competitions. On a larger scale, sports can unite entire communities and nations cultivating a sense of pride, identity, and a collective spirit.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

Maybe a fusion cuisine chef, or an architect, composer, or a children’s book illustrator.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.