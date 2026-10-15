Pepsi Dresses Up Its Cans in Mini NFL Puffer Jackets

One more way to show team spirit on gameday

by David Gianatasio October 15, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Will big NFL fans want tiny team jackets to dress up their 12-ounce Pepsi cans? We all know the answer to that. And so does the soft-drink titan, which partnered with sports-fashion brand Off Season to create hyper-cute, realistic puffers.

The initiative reps 15 clubs with the realistic wraps sporting logos, working zippers and sleeves and custom patches. They’re designed to keep hands warm and sodas cold. (Pepsi doesn’t explain how, but we’ll go with it.)

Fans can enter a sweepstakes through Nov. 30 for a chance to win a jacket. The items play into the Pepsi x Off Season Tailgate Tour, and they’ll be available at select NFL games while supplies last.

That hands-in-pockets look feels so right!

“Pepsi has always been at the center of gameday, from the food fans enjoy to the teams they rally behind,” said Pepsi VP of marketing Gustavo Reyna. “We’re turning the Pepsi can in your hand into part of your gameday fit—bringing together great taste, team pride and one of football’s most recognizable fashion statements.”

In a broader sense, this slots into the trend of brands working overtime to embed themselves in the fan experience. Pepsi’s presence in sports also includes recent merch celebrating the New York Knicks NBA championship.

Related: To Charm Fandoms, Brands Must Expand Each Community’s Universe