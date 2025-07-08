Nike's Thorny Tulips Will Cut You (Not Really)

Supporting the Netherlands women's soccer squad

by David Gianatasio July 8, 2025 10:30 am 1 min read

It’s gotta be the bulbs.

Tulips turn menacing in Nike’s push for the Netherlands Women’s Soccer Team competing in the UEFA European Championship.

“We worked with Nike to revise one of the nation’s most iconic symbols,” says a rep for Wieden+Kennedy Amsterdam. “Introducing Oranje Fatalis, a tulip with thorns for a team that knows how to hurt.”

Naturally, those thorns are soft, just for show. But the squad’s been razor sharp, leading their group in the competition after blanking Wales 3-0 over the weekend.

W+K worked with Dutch silk design specialists Bloom & Wolf on the project.

The items appeared at flower stalls around Amsterdam. The campaign also includes OOH, digital and social outreach.